Romanian PM expects public administration, economic relaunch bills approved by government this week

Romanian PM expects public administration, economic relaunch bills approved by government this week. The government of Romania should approve by emergency ordinance the public administration and economic relaunch bills on Thursday, February 19, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in an interview with Europa FM, as reported by Economedia.ro. This is also the last deadline announced for the 2026 (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]