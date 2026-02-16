Romania puts ailing Liberty Gala?i steel plant up for saleRomania has launched the auction for the sale of the Liberty Gala?i steel plant for EUR 709 million, slightly higher than the initially announced figure. The public auction has been scheduled for March 12. The assets of Liberty Gala?i and those of Liberty Tubular Products Gala?i are being sold (…)
Uber Eats Returns to RomaniaUS giant Uber has officially announced Uber Eats delivery service will be relaunched in Romania during 2026, marking a surprising return six years after the company decided to shut down local operations.