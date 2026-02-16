 
February 16, 2026

Italian Giant Fincantieri Expands in Romania
Feb 16, 2026

Italian Giant Fincantieri Expands in Romania.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri wants to expand its presence in Romania as part of its new multiannual strategy focused on the defense sector.

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Two athletes to represent Romania at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games Romania’s National Paralympic Committee officially announced that two athletes will represent the country at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, a competition that will bring together the best Paralympic athletes in the world in winter disciplines between March 6-15. Mih?i?? Papar? (…)

Law Firm Filip & Company Assisted Continental in Sale of OESL Business To US Company Regent Law firm Filip & Company has legally assisted German company Continental and its arm ContiTech in the sale of the OSEL business unit to Regent, a private holding-type US company.

Romania puts ailing Liberty Gala?i steel plant up for sale Romania has launched the auction for the sale of the Liberty Gala?i steel plant for EUR 709 million, slightly higher than the initially announced figure. The public auction has been scheduled for March 12. The assets of Liberty Gala?i and those of Liberty Tubular Products Gala?i are being sold (…)

Amount Romanians Spend on Holidays Abroad Overshoots EUR10B Mark in 2025 For First Time The appetite for travel continued to grow in 2025, a year marked by a series of economic challenges which led to rising prices and declining living standards. Despite these challenges, Romanians did not give up on traveling abroad. For the first time, the amount Romanians spend on holidays (…)

Visuali Italiane: Paolo Sorrentino's La Grazia to open Bucharest edition of festival dedicated to Italian cinema Twelve recent Italian productions will be screened at this year’s edition of Visuali Italiane, the festival taking place in Bucharest and five other cities in the country. This year’s selection, curated by Eddie Bertozzi, highlights a variety of genres, styles, and perspectives in contemporary (…)

Romania Public Debt Hits RON1,121B in November 2025, Tops 60% of GDP Romania’s public debt reached RON1,121 billion in November 2025, accounting for 60.2% of GDP, in line with Finance Ministry data.

Uber Eats Returns to Romania US giant Uber has officially announced Uber Eats delivery service will be relaunched in Romania during 2026, marking a surprising return six years after the company decided to shut down local operations.

 


