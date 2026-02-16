ETF tracking Bucharest Stock Exchange main market reaches RON 1 bln in total assets
The Patria-Tradeville BET ETF Fund, the largest ETF in Romania, reached RON 1 billion (EUR 196 million) in total assets, while the Patria–Tradeville Energy ETF Fund became the best open-ended investment fund in the country in 2025. The Patria-Tradeville BET ETF Fund reached RON 1.02 billion on (…)
