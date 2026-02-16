French reinsurer SCOR opens first office in RomaniaSCOR, the France-based reinsurer that just entered the Romanian market, selected Business Garden Bucharest for its first office in Romania, where it occupies a space of 2,320 sqm, developer Vastint announced. SCOR offers a diversified range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to (…)
Romania's population drops by over 4 million in 35 years, analysis showsRomania’s population has fallen by more than 4.16 million people over the past 35 years, driven mainly by emigration, according to an analysis published by the head of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Tudorel Andrei, and quoted by Agerpres. External migration accounted for 63% of the (…)
Over 20 trains cancelled in Romania as heavy snow shuts key rail routesState passenger railway operator CFR C?l?tori cancelled more than 20 trains on Wednesday, February 18, as heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions disrupted rail traffic across several regions. Meanwhile, trains departing from Bucharest have been registering delays of up to five hours. (…)