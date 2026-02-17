 
February 17, 2026

Romania’s public debt rises by EUR 31 bln, or over 8% of GDP, in January-November 2025
Feb 17, 2026

Romania’s public debt rises by EUR 31 bln, or over 8% of GDP, in January-November 2025.

Romania’s public debt increased during the first eleven months of 2025 by RON 157 billion, or EUR 30.9 billion at the end-of-November exchange rate, to RON 1.12 trillion (EUR 220.3 billion) or 60.2% of the GDP, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The increase in the country’s (…)

French reinsurer SCOR opens first office in Romania SCOR, the France-based reinsurer that just entered the Romanian market, selected Business Garden Bucharest for its first office in Romania, where it occupies a space of 2,320 sqm, developer Vastint announced. SCOR offers a diversified range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to (…)

Romania's population drops by over 4 million in 35 years, analysis shows Romania’s population has fallen by more than 4.16 million people over the past 35 years, driven mainly by emigration, according to an analysis published by the head of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Tudorel Andrei, and quoted by Agerpres. External migration accounted for 63% of the (…)

Romgaz Makes RON260M Term Deposit with Banca Transilvania Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz has made a RON260 million term deposit with Banca Transilvania, due on June 8, 2026.

Male bobsleigh team registers Romania's best Winter Olympic Games results in 34 years Bobsledders Mihai Cristian Tentea and George Iordache achieved Romania’s best result at the Winter Olympic Games in the past 34 years, finishing 5th in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event on Tuesday, February 17, in Milan-Cortina. Tentea and Iordache maintained the position they held after the (…)

Romania Boasts Second Largest Retail Stock in CEE, Still Has Lowest Density Romania ranks second in CEE by the total stock of modern retail spaces, but when adjusting for population, it remains the lowest-density retail market in CEE, with 252 sq. m / 1,000 inhabitants.

Over 20 trains cancelled in Romania as heavy snow shuts key rail routes State passenger railway operator CFR C?l?tori cancelled more than 20 trains on Wednesday, February 18, as heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions disrupted rail traffic across several regions. Meanwhile, trains departing from Bucharest have been registering delays of up to five hours. (…)

Romanian media investigation reveals network facilitating fraudulent transfers of indebted firms A new investigation by independent journalism platform Recorder titled “The Paradise of Tax Evaders,” published on Tuesday, February 17, revealed a network that allegedly facilitates the transfer of indebted companies to vulnerable individuals. The scheme involves transferring heavily indebted (…)

 


