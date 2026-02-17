Romania’s public debt rises by EUR 31 bln, or over 8% of GDP, in January-November 2025

Romania's public debt increased during the first eleven months of 2025 by RON 157 billion, or EUR 30.9 billion at the end-of-November exchange rate, to RON 1.12 trillion (EUR 220.3 billion) or 60.2% of the GDP, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. The increase in the country's (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]