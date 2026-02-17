Amount Romanians Spend on Holidays Abroad Overshoots EUR10B Mark in 2025 For First Time

Amount Romanians Spend on Holidays Abroad Overshoots EUR10B Mark in 2025 For First Time. The appetite for travel continued to grow in 2025, a year marked by a series of economic challenges which led to rising prices and declining living standards. Despite these challenges, Romanians did not give up on traveling abroad. For the first time, the amount Romanians spend on holidays (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]