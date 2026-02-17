Measles cases on the rise in Romania as vaccination coverage drops sharply, Save the Children warns



Measles cases on the rise in Romania as vaccination coverage drops sharply, Save the Children warns.

Romania is facing its most severe vaccination crisis in decades, with fewer than half of children receiving the first dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine in 2025, according to a report by Save the Children. The sharp decline in immunization coverage has fueled a surge in (…)