Two athletes to represent Romania at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games

Two athletes to represent Romania at Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games. Romania’s National Paralympic Committee officially announced that two athletes will represent the country at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, a competition that will bring together the best Paralympic athletes in the world in winter disciplines between March 6-15. Mih?i?? Papar? (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]