Prices for new homes in Bucharest increased by over 50% over 5 years, agency says.

The average sale price for new homes in Bucharest has increased over the past 5 years by over 50%, from EUR 1,480 to EUR 2,273 per usable square meter. At the same time, the average rent rose by 45%, from EUR 8.6 to EUR 12.3 per usable square meter, according to a report from real estate agency (…)