Heavy snowfall and blizzard forecast for southern and eastern Romania, including Bucharest

Starting Tuesday afternoon, February 17, Bucharest and 12 counties in the Muntenia and Moldova regions are under an Orange Code warning for heavy snowfall, strong wind intensifications, and severe blizzard, with the snow layer expected to reach up to 50 centimeters, the National Meteorological (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]