Octavian Bellu, on his birthday. COSR: He made Romania the pole of world women’s gymnastics

Octavian Bellu, on his birthday. COSR: He made Romania the pole of world women’s gymnastics. Octavian Bellu celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, and the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) sent a message of appreciation for the coach who wrote history in women's gymnastics, stating that the renowned coach made Romania "the pole of world women's gymnastics". [Read the article in Mediafax]