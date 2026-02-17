Greece's GEK TERNA Buys 100 MW PV Park In Satu Mare From RenovatioGreek group GEK TERNA, one of the largest investors in infrastructure and energy in Southeastern Europe, has bought a photovoltaic park in Satu Mare County from Renovatio, with a nameplate capacity of 100 MW and a storage capacity of 99 MW, according to a press release from law firm Clifford (…)
Romania was the EU's largest gas producer in 2025 as wellRomania was the largest gas producer in the European Union last year, as in 2024, when it surpassed the Netherlands for the first time in history in terms of extractions reported, according to Profit.ro. Production in Romania in 2025 was nearly 357.500 TJ (terajoules), while that of the (…)