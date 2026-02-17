Colliers: Transactions Postponed In 2025 May Drive Real Estate Market Up To Over EUR750M In 2026



The volume of real estate transactions in Romania could exceed EUR750 million in 2026 and even hit EUR1 billion in a best-case scenario, as a result of major transactions postponed in 2026 and a significant portfolio of agreements in various stages of negotiation.