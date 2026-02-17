The Board of the National Bank of Romania decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.50 percent per annum



The Board of the National Bank of Romania decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.50 percent per annum.

Bucharest, February 17, 2026 – RBJ – In its meeting of February 17, 2026, the Board of the National Bank of Romania decided the following: >>> to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.50 percent per annum; >>> to leave unchanged the lending (Lombard) facility rate at 7.50 (…)