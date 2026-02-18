Romanian president to replace 40–50 ambassadors, calls for stronger economic diplomacy

Romanian president to replace 40–50 ambassadors, calls for stronger economic diplomacy. Romanian president Nicu?or Dan announced that 40 to 50 ambassadors will be recalled and replaced in the coming months, arguing that the diplomatic corps needs stronger engagement in promoting economic interests abroad. Speaking on Radio România Actualit??i (RRA) on February 17, the head of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]