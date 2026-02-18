 
February 18, 2026

Major snowstorm disrupts road, rail and air traffic in Romania, Bucharest among hardest hit
Feb 18, 2026

Major snowstorm disrupts road, rail and air traffic in Romania, Bucharest among hardest hit.

A major snowstorm swept across southern and eastern Romania, disrupting transport nationwide and prompting emergency warnings in the capital on Wednesday morning. Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county were among the hardest hit areas, where heavy snowfall was forecast to reach up to 50 cm. (…)

Orange Romania Ends 2025 With 2.9% Growth In Revenue To EUR1.46B Orange Romania, the leader of the local telecom market, ended 2025 with consolidated revenue of EUR1.455 billion, an increase of 2.9% year-on-year, the company said.

Prima Development Group Has 2,000 Apartments Under Construction In Bucharest Real estate developer Prima Development Group in Oradea, one of the most active local players in the residential segment, has ongoing projects totaling about 2,000 apartments in Bucharest and plans to reach an annual rate of 1,000 homes delivered in the capital city, company representatives say.

Reinsurer SCOR Starts Recruitment For Bucharest Office French-held SCOR, one of the world's largest reinsurers, has begun recruiting for its Bucharest office, and plans to hire more than 300 people by the end of this year.

Agroland Agribusiness Sees 23% Rise In Revenue To RON68 In 2025 Agroland Agribusiness (AAB.RO), a company that distributes agricultural products and sells grain to conventional and organic farmers, ended 2025 with RON68 million revenue, up 23% from 2024.

Greece's GEK TERNA Buys 100 MW PV Park In Satu Mare From Renovatio Greek group GEK TERNA, one of the largest investors in infrastructure and energy in Southeastern Europe, has bought a photovoltaic park in Satu Mare County from Renovatio, with a nameplate capacity of 100 MW and a storage capacity of 99 MW, according to a press release from law firm Clifford (…)

Romania was the EU's largest gas producer in 2025 as well Romania was the largest gas producer in the European Union last year, as in 2024, when it surpassed the Netherlands for the first time in history in terms of extractions reported, according to Profit.ro. Production in Romania in 2025 was nearly 357.500 TJ (terajoules), while that of the (…)

Romania is CEE's second-largest modern retail market but still has lowest density - report Romania has the second-largest modern retail stock in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) after Poland, yet remains the region’s least dense market per capita, according to a Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report published for Q4 2025. Developers are continuing to expand, with projects totaling (…)

 


