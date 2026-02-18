Male bobsleigh team registers Romania’s best Winter Olympic Games results in 34 years

Male bobsleigh team registers Romania’s best Winter Olympic Games results in 34 years. Bobsledders Mihai Cristian Tentea and George Iordache achieved Romania’s best result at the Winter Olympic Games in the past 34 years, finishing 5th in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event on Tuesday, February 17, in Milan-Cortina. Tentea and Iordache maintained the position they held after the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]