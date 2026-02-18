Romanian media investigation reveals network facilitating fraudulent transfers of indebted firms
Feb 18, 2026
Romanian media investigation reveals network facilitating fraudulent transfers of indebted firms.
A new investigation by independent journalism platform Recorder titled “The Paradise of Tax Evaders,” published on Tuesday, February 17, revealed a network that allegedly facilitates the transfer of indebted companies to vulnerable individuals. The scheme involves transferring heavily indebted (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]