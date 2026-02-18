Romanian interior minister meets with FBI head Kash Patel to talk joint teams

Romanian interior minister meets with FBI head Kash Patel to talk joint teams. Romania’s interior minister, C?t?lin Predoiu, met with Kash Patel, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in Washington on Tuesday, February 17. Talks between the two covered operational cooperation methods within joint MAI - IGPR - DGPI - FBI teams for the fight against (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]