Romania is CEE’s second-largest modern retail market but still has lowest density - report. Romania has the second-largest modern retail stock in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) after Poland, yet remains the region’s least dense market per capita, according to a Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report published for Q4 2025. Developers are continuing to expand, with projects totaling (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]