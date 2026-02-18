Romania is CEE’s second-largest modern retail market but still has lowest density - report
Feb 18, 2026
Romania is CEE’s second-largest modern retail market but still has lowest density - report.
Romania has the second-largest modern retail stock in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) after Poland, yet remains the region’s least dense market per capita, according to a Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report published for Q4 2025. Developers are continuing to expand, with projects totaling (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]