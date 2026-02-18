Prima Development Group Has 2,000 Apartments Under Construction In Bucharest

Real estate developer Prima Development Group in Oradea, one of the most active local players in the residential segment, has ongoing projects totaling about 2,000 apartments in Bucharest and plans to reach an annual rate of 1,000 homes delivered in the capital city, company representatives say.