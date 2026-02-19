Grammy-nominated pianist Alfredo Rodríguez to headline Bra?ov Jazz & Blues Festival this summer

Grammy-nominated pianist Alfredo Rodríguez to headline Bra?ov Jazz & Blues Festival this summer. Cuban jazz pianist Alfredo Rodríguez will perform in Romania this summer as a headliner of the 2026 Bra?ov Jazz & Blues Festival, organizers said. The Grammy-nominated artist is scheduled to close the festival on August 16. Born in Havana in 1985, Rodríguez is known for blending (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]