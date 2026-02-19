Romanian PM meets Moody’s to discuss budget deficit reduction and economic outlook

Romanian PM meets Moody’s to discuss budget deficit reduction and economic outlook. Prime minister Ilie Bolojan met representatives of rating agency Moody’s on Thursday morning, February 19, as part of Romania’s periodic review of macroeconomic and fiscal developments, the government said. Finance minister Alexandru Nazare and State Treasury head ?tefan Nanu also attended the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]