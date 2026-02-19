Bolojan met with Moody’s rating agency. Discussions about the 6.2% deficit target and the PNRR

Bolojan met with Moody’s rating agency. Discussions about the 6.2% deficit target and the PNRR. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan welcomed representatives of Moody's rating agency to Victoria Palace on Thursday for the periodic assessment of Romania's economy. The head of the executive presented the budget deficit target for 2026 and stressed the importance of completing the PNRR projects by August. [Read the article in Mediafax]