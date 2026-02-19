Bucharest Stock Exchange registers RON 8.5 mln profit in 2025, six times more than in 2024

Bucharest Stock Exchange registers RON 8.5 mln profit in 2025, six times more than in 2024. The Bucharest Stock Exchange, as an entity, recorded a net profit of RON 8.5 million (EUR 1.6 million) in 2025, up 616% compared to 2024, when it reported a net profit of RON 1.19 million (EUR 233,000). The Stock Exchange registered operational revenues of RON 43.48 million last year, up 4%. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]