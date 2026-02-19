Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Romanians are worse off financially compared to a year ago
Feb 19, 2026
About 61% of Romanians said they are worse off now compared to a year ago, according to a survey conducted by IRSOP. Roughly 30% said they are doing about the same, and 10% say they are better now. The same survey revealed that 82% of Romanians believe that the standard of living in the country (…)
