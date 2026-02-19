 
Romaniapress.com

February 19, 2026

Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Romanians are worse off financially compared to a year ago
Feb 19, 2026

Survey: Nearly two-thirds of Romanians are worse off financially compared to a year ago.

About 61% of Romanians said they are worse off now compared to a year ago, according to a survey conducted by IRSOP. Roughly 30% said they are doing about the same, and 10% say they are better now. The same survey revealed that 82% of Romanians believe that the standard of living in the country (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Hidroelectrica Signs RON24M Contract For PV Park With Electro-Alfa Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) has signed a RON24.4 million turnkey contract for the implementation of the project “Tara Hategului Photovoltaic Park,” marking a new strategic step towards diversifying its generation portfolio and strengthening its position in the renewable energy market, it said in a (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON810M From Banks On Feb 19 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON810 million from banks on Thursday (February 19), via a bond issue due in April 2028, at an annual average yield of 5.87%.

CITR To Handle AAylex ONE Restructuring CITR, the leader of the insolvency and restructuring market in Romania, is the administrator of AAylex ONE, a poultry producer majority-owned by Bogdan Stanca, which operates under the Cocorico brand.

Speedwell Delivers Third Building The Ivy Complex, Continues Work On Fourth Real estate developer Speedwell has completed and handed over to owners the third building in the premium residential complex The Ivy, located near Baneasa Forest, while continuing work on the fourth building, it said in a statement.

Bucharest Stock Exchange registers RON 8.5 mln profit in 2025, six times more than in 2024 The Bucharest Stock Exchange, as an entity, recorded a net profit of RON 8.5 million (EUR 1.6 million) in 2025, up 616% compared to 2024, when it reported a net profit of RON 1.19 million (EUR 233,000). The Stock Exchange registered operational revenues of RON 43.48 million last year, up 4%. (…)

Business organizations advocate for Romania's early participation in Capital Markets Union deepening Being part of the first wave of the deepening of the EU’s Capital Markets Union (CMU) represents a major strategic opportunity for the Romanian economy, three local business organizations have said. Romanian Business Leaders (RBL), angel investor network TechAngels, and ROPEA (Romanian Private (…)

Ministry of Environment announces acceleration of Natura 2000 reform to avoid European sanctions The Ministry of Environment announces, through a press release, significant progress in the infringement case opened by the European Commission, unblocking vital procedures and ensuring continued European funding for infrastructure projects.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |