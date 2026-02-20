Romania strengthens social protection for workers in strategically important companies

The government of Romania amended legislation to increase the protection for workers in companies defined as strategically important, which may come under insolvency or pre-insolvency procedures. Over 5,000 employees from shipyard Damen Mangalia, steel mill Liberty Gala?i, and airspace company (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]