Electro Alfa wins EUR 4.8 mln contract from Romania's Hidroelectrica to build PV park
Feb 20, 2026
Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a contract with a consortium led by Electro Alfa International (BVB: EAI) for the construction of an 8.9 MW solar park. The project envisages the development of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 8.9 MWp and an average production estimated at (…)
