Poll: Over half of Romanians blame Russia for Ukraine war, 44% expect Moscow to win
Feb 20, 2026
Poll: Over half of Romanians blame Russia for Ukraine war, 44% expect Moscow to win.
More than half of Romanians believe Russia is responsible for starting the war in Ukraine, yet 44% think Moscow will ultimately prevail, according to a new survey by INSCOP Research. The findings point to a growing sense of pessimism about Kyiv’s chances despite continued attribution of blame to (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]