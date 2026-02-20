2026 Winter Olympics: Julia Sauter achieves Romania’s best Olympic performance in women’s figure skating

German-born skater Julia Sauter, who competed for Romania at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, achieved the best results in the country's history in women's Olympic figure skating. She finished the competition in 17th place, with a personal best in the free program of 127.80 points and a (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]