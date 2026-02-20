Authorities uncover over 200 dead animals at bison farm in Romania’s Cluj County

Authorities uncover over 200 dead animals at bison farm in Romania’s Cluj County. Romanian authorities found 214 dead animals, many in a state of decomposition, at a bison farm in Recea Cristur, in Cluj County. The animals were allegedly left to starve. Inspections were launched on Monday, February 16, by several state institutions. The owners of the farm, a German citizen (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]