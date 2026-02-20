AETA SA Ends Contract With Beko Romania Over Pricing Differences

AETA SA Ends Contract With Beko Romania Over Pricing Differences. Home appliance manufacturer AETA SA (ELGS.RO), formerly Electrarges, has announced the termination of its contractual relationship with Beko Romania in effect since the end of December 2025, following differences over updating prices to match rising production costs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]