AETA SA Ends Contract With Beko Romania Over Pricing Differences
Feb 20, 2026
AETA SA Ends Contract With Beko Romania Over Pricing Differences.
Home appliance manufacturer AETA SA (ELGS.RO), formerly Electrarges, has announced the termination of its contractual relationship with Beko Romania in effect since the end of December 2025, following differences over updating prices to match rising production costs.
