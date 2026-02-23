Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbr?rescu close to taking over ArcelorMittal Hunedoara

Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbr?rescu close to taking over ArcelorMittal Hunedoara. ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (BVB: SIDG) announced that it signed the transaction documents for the sale of its assets to UMB Steel, a company controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Dorinel Umbr?rescu, bringing the deal close to completion. “We inform you that the Company has completed negotiations (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]