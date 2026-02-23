Akhmetov’s Zaporizhstal sends first hot-rolled products to recently acquired Romanian pipemaker

Akhmetov’s Zaporizhstal sends first hot-rolled products to recently acquired Romanian pipemaker. The largest Ukrainian steel producer, Metinvest, controlled by entrepreneur Rinat Akhmetov, already sent 22,000 tons of hot-rolled products from structural steel grades certified in accordance with the European standard EN 10025 to its new business partner ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Iasi – (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]