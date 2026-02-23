DN AGRAR Ends 2025 With RON213M Turnover, Up 21% YoY, RON52M Net Profit, Up 65% YoY

DN AGRAR Ends 2025 With RON213M Turnover, Up 21% YoY, RON52M Net Profit, Up 65% YoY. DN AGRAR Group, the largest cow milk producer in Europe, listed on the AeRO market, ended 2025 with a preliminary turnover of RON213 million, up 21% against 2024, and its net profit surged 65% to RON52 million, translating into a net margin of 25%, the company has announced in a stock market (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]