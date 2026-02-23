Romanian Environment Ministry says 90% of “fish ponds” permits used to extract gravel

Romanian Environment Ministry says 90% of “fish ponds” permits used to extract gravel. Only around 10% of the 1,200 fish ponds approved in Romania over the past ten years have actually been built, according to a report released by the Ministry of Environment, pointing to what officials describe as a widespread scheme to extract mineral aggregates under the guise of aquaculture (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]