The Romanian man who tried to kidnap a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Italy earlier this month told judges he had thought she was a plush toy. The man, 46-year-old Emil Mortu, repeatedly grabbed and pulled the girl before he was stopped by her father and security agents at a Bergamo (…)