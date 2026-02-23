Save the Children and Ukraine’s embassy in Romania start fundraising campaign for generators

Save the Children and Ukraine’s embassy in Romania start fundraising campaign for generators. Save the Children Romania, in partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, announced the start of the “Warmth for Ukraine” campaign, an initiative to raise funds for the purchase of electric generators for Kyiv and other communities in Ukraine severely affected by the destruction of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]