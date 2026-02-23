BVB-listed Romanian agrifood company DN Agrar reports 65% increase in net profit

BVB-listed Romanian agrifood company DN Agrar reports 65% increase in net profit. DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), one of the leading integrated agrifood companies in Romania and the largest dairy milk producer in Europe, closed 2025 with a preliminary turnover of RON 213 million, up by 21% compared to 2024. The net profit increased by 65% to RON 52 million, with a robust net margin (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]