Grayling: Business Leaders In Romania Anticipate Mounting Risks For Companies In 2026, Yet Remain Optimistic About Growth Prospects

Grayling: Business Leaders In Romania Anticipate Mounting Risks For Companies In 2026, Yet Remain Optimistic About Growth Prospects. Nearly two thirds of business leaders (62%) in Romania expect threats facing companies to increase in 2026, yet more than four in five (85%) remain optimistic about the growth prospects of their own organizations, according to a global survey conducted by Grayling among senior executives in IT, (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]