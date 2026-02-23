Belgium’s Atenor Close To Signing With Mondo Development For Sale Of @Expo Office Buildings In Bucharest

Belgian real estate developer Atenor is negotiating the sale of the @Expo office complex in Bucharest's Expozitiei area with Serbian-Turkish investor Mondo Development, a new actor on the Romanian real estate market, according to market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]