Belgium’s Atenor Close To Signing With Mondo Development For Sale Of @Expo Office Buildings In Bucharest
Feb 23, 2026
Belgian real estate developer Atenor is negotiating the sale of the @Expo office complex in Bucharest's Expozitiei area with Serbian-Turkish investor Mondo Development, a new actor on the Romanian real estate market, according to market data.
