Romania ponders allowing pension funds to invest in PE and venture capital funds
Feb 24, 2026
Romania ponders allowing pension funds to invest in PE and venture capital funds.
The Romanian government's economic recovery package and the initiatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), and the Investment and Development Bank (IDB) envisage a two-step mechanism for allowing the privately managed pension funds to invest in private equity (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]