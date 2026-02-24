Petromidia and Vega Refineries Enter Scheduled Technological Turnaround in March for 20 Days

Petromidia and Vega Refineries Enter Scheduled Technological Turnaround in March for 20 Days. Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International Group (Rompetrol), on Tuesday announced it would stop operational activity at the Petromidia N?vodari and Vega Ploie?ti refineries to carry out the scheduled intermediate technological turnaround at the beginning of March, for a period of around 20 days. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]