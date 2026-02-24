 
Western Romania: Oradea Airport to host first hackathon held at an operational airport
Western Romania: Oradea Airport to host first hackathon held at an operational airport.

The first hackathon in Romania to be held at an operational airport will take place at Oradea International Airport on March 6-8. The event, entitled “Hacktech: Airport Chapter”, is organized by Make IT in Oradea in strategic partnership with the Oradea Students' Union (USO) and the Transilvania (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Entrepreneur Raul Tarnaru Takes Over 80% in Builder Novarion DMX Construction Novarion DMX Construction, a Sibiu-based builder with a portfolio of 150,000 built square meters, announces Novarion Holding SRL, a company controlled by entrepreneur Raul Tarnaru, has entered its shareholding structure by taking over 80% stake.

NEPI Rockcastle Reports EUR411M Distributable Earnings for 2025, Up 6.7% YOY Real estate developer NEPI Rockcastle in 2025 registered the highest distributable profit in its history, of EUR441 million, up 6.7% from 2024, and a EUR618 million NOI, up 11%.

Cluj-Napoca City Hall signs EUR 10.8 mln contract to modernize district heating network Cluj-Napoca City Hall has signed a EUR 10.8 million contract to modernize 6.3 km of its district heating network, in a move promoted as aimed at lowering energy bills and cutting emissions. Mayor Emil Boc announced the investment on Tuesday, February 24, saying the project marks another step (…)

Nokian Tyres' Romania plant becomes world's first LEED Gold-certified tire factory The Nokian Tyres factory in Oradea, in northwest Romania, earned LEED v4 Gold certification for sustainable building from the US Green Building Council. According to the company, it is the first LEED Gold certified tire factory in the world. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) (…)

Filip & Company Assisted BT Property in Acquisition of Record Park of Cluj-Napoca Law firm Filip & Company legally assisted real estate fund BT Property, managed by INNO Investments SAI SA, in the acquisition of office compound Record Park of Cluj-Napoca from Aya Properties Fund, a Belgium-based investment fund.

Analysis: Romanians Pay among Lowest Taxes and Associated Costs in Europe When Buying a House on Credit Buyers of Bucharest houses pay among the lowest taxes and associated costs in Europe when acquiring a house via a mortgage loan, of around EUR2,500 for an average two-room apartment, while buyers of a similar apartment in other European capital cities pay associated costs even as high as tens of (…)

80 years later, 14,000 donors, one theater: Interview with Grivi?a 53 founder Chris Simion-Mercurian At 53 Calea Grivi?ei in Bucharest stands the new building of the “first theater built together from the ground up.” Backed by more than 14,000 donors, the once “impossible idea” has become one of Romania’s most ambitious independent cultural projects - and the first private theater built from (…)

 


