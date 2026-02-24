High schoolers from Cluj-Napoca and Constan?a win Romania's first Cambridge Union Schools debating tournament

High schoolers from Cluj-Napoca and Constan?a win Romania's first Cambridge Union Schools debating tournament. High schoolers from Gheorghe ?incai National College in Cluj-Napoca and Mircea cel B?trân National College in Constan?a won first and second place at the first Romanian edition of the international Cambridge Union Schools debating tournament, held on February 21–22. The two winning teams bested (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]