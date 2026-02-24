Simona Halep’s former coach Darren Cahill to be special guest at her retirement event in Romania



Simona Halep’s former coach Darren Cahill to be special guest at her retirement event in Romania.

The former coach of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, Darren Cahill, will return in 2026 to the Sports Festival as a special guest at her official retirement event. The gala match will take place on June 13, 2026, at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, and will represent the culmination of the seventh (…)