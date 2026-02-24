Index provider FTSE Russell removes Romania’s OMV Petrom from Global All Cap indices over liquidity criterion

Index provider FTSE Russell removes Romania’s OMV Petrom from Global All Cap indices over liquidity criterion. The global leading index provider FTSE Russell published the results of the semi-annual review, bringing several changes to its indices. As such, the shares of Simtel Team (BVB: SMTL) will be included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices, while the shares of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will no longer (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]