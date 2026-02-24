Romanian agricultural inputs producer Norofert acquires majority stake in Expert Agribusiness
Feb 24, 2026
Norofert (BVB: NRF), a major producer of organic agricultural inputs and biotechnology provider for agriculture in Romania, announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a 60% stake in Expert Agribusiness SRL, a Romanian seed producer with local genetics, headquartered in (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]