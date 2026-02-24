Romania's Antitrust Body Gives Conditional Nod To Acquisition Of La Cocos Store Chain By Schwarz Group

Romania's Competition Council has conditionally approved the transaction through which the Schwarz group, the owner of Lidl and Kaufland retail chains in Romania, takes over Romania's La Cocos store chain, through the company Project Brazil Beta GmbH.