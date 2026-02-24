Nuclearelectrica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Up To RON6.8M For Legal Services

Nuclearelectrica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Up To RON6.8M For Legal Services. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica’s Board of Directors has called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for April 2-3, 2026, and the agenda includes approving several spending caps for legal services related to the major investment projects and day-to-day operations of the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]